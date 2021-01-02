Ind vs Aus: Warner 'highly doubtful' of being fully fit for Sydney Test

David Warner has been added to the Australia squad for the remaining two Tests but the opening batsman is "highly doubtful" whether he will be "fully fit" ahead of the third Test against India in Sydney. Warner is recovering from the groin strain he sustained during the ODI series against India. He was eventually ruled out of the white ball leg and first two Tests.

The 34-year-old cricketer said he will have a clearer picture after Australia's training sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Warner insisted that he would do everything he can to be "100 per cent fit" for the third Test match. "We all got a training session today and tomorrow, so I can't give you anymore indication where I am at. I haven't ran the last couple of days but after today and tomorrow probably it will give me a better indication of where I am," Warner said during a virtual press conference.

"Am I going to be 100 per cent? Highly doubtful. But I'm doing everything I can to get on that park and play, even if that means I'm not 100 per cent and then let selectors give me the green light," he added. Warner said the first few weeks of his injury were challenging he wasn't able to move around in bed comfortably.

"At the moment, I had a couple of jabs recently to get me pain-free. The first few weeks were quite challenging, it was quite difficult to move around in bed and like getting out of the car," he said. Earlier this week, assistant coach Andrew McDonald hinted the opening batsman might play even if he is not a 100 per cent fit.

"That's a real clear option that he may not be 100 per cent fit. Who is coming off an injury? You never know until you get out there. If he's 90, 95 per cent fit, and that conversation is that he's fit enough to be able to perform his duties for the team then I'm sure that will be a conversation the coach has with the player," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDonald as saying. "Most times Justin's pretty open with the players, giving them accountability around that," he added.

Warner and Will Pucovski were named in Australia's updated Test squad for the remaining two Tests on Wednesday. Australia opener Joe Burns, who failed to perform, has been released and will return to the Brisbane Heat outfit for the Big Bash League (BBL). Cricket Australia on Wednesday informed that the hosts will train in Melbourne on January 2 and 3 before moving to Sydney on January 4.

India levelled the four-match series on Tuesday after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test. The third Test between both teams will begin on January 7. (ANI)