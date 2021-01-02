Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: 'Renewed' Rahane-led squad sweat it out to prepare for 3rd Test

Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field having levelled the series.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:46 IST
Ind vs Aus: 'Renewed' Rahane-led squad sweat it out to prepare for 3rd Test
The third Test between both teams will begin on January 7 (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field having levelled the series. With Rohit's inclusion in the Test squad and after an epic turnaround in the Boxing Day Test, the visitors are riding high on confidence.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side on Saturday was seen honing their throwing skills on the field. Playing on Australian soil, it becomes necessary to have a good throw considering the big boundaries. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on microblogging site in which the players can be seen randomly practicing fielding the ball and throwing it back to the stumps as part of their drill.

"New Year. Renewed Energy. How is that for josh?," BCCI wrote on Twitter. Earlier, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma hit the batting nets for the first time since arriving in Australia on Friday. He joined his teammates after completing 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday and will take over the reins from Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rahane continues to lead the Test side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave. After a horrendous show in the first Test which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in Kohli and Mohammad Shami's absence to clinch the Boxing Day Test on December 29.

Rohit's inclusion has boosted India's chances in the ongoing Test series. The vice-captain was on Thursday training hard on his fielding skills with an eye on the third Test against Australia. Meanwhile, India fast bowler T Natarajan has been added to the Test squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. The left-arm pacer has replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Cricket-New Zealand eye top spot in second Pakistan test

New Zealand will rise to the top of the world rankings for the first time, replacing Australia, if they avoid defeat against Pakistan in the second test in Christchurch and wrap up their two-match series.After seven straight home test serie...

Today's startups are multinational companies of tomorrow, says PM Modi

Todays startups are the multinational companies of tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday adding that the scope of startups is increasing from farming to the space sector. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for t...

Three killed, six injured as dumper collides with truck due to fog in UP

Three people were killed and six more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a sand-laden dumper on the Lucknow-Agra expressway due to reduced visibility caused by fog, police said on Saturday. The dumper was on the wrong side o...

2 accused in separate rape cases involving minors sent to jail for 10 years by UP court

A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment in two different rape cases, where the victims were minor girls. Assistant District Government Counsel ADGC Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021