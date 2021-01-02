AHF announces continuity of online workshops for Hockey India officials

After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops, the AHF will conduct another set of training in January. The workshops were made exclusively for the Hockey India Coaches, Umpires, and Technical Officials in each of the last six months. A group of 12-30 Officials will be attending seven AHF online education workshops in January.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of power and strength training and method of video analysis for coaches, communication for umpires, and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of a three to four hours' sessions each. "We are absolutely delighted that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will continue to organise the Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India. With each workshop, our coaches, umpires and technical officials have been making massive improvements in their respective fields," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in an official statement.

"It's amazing how the AHF has not just been able to impart knowledge but also develop the interpersonal skills needed in various match situations in such a short period of time," he added. Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's fantastic to contribute to the growth of hockey in India along with tremendous support from Hockey India. We have been extremely ecstatic to have been organising these educational workshops.

"Candidates have shown a keen interest in enhancing their knowledge through the AHF Online Education Workshops and therefore it's a privilege for us to be working with them once again. With this, we aim to be able to reach out to maximum no. of candidates and help them develop their skills and talent through our online workshops," he added. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops. (ANI)