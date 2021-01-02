The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-BREACH Five Indian players, including Rohit, in isolation; investigation into possible breach of COVID protocol: Cricket Australia Melbourne, Jan 2 (PTI) Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, rising opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been put in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the bio-security protocol by them, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WARNER-FITNESS Highly doubtful that I will be fully fit for third Test against India: Warner Melbourne, Jan 2 (PTI) Australia's number one opener David Warner on Saturday said he is ''highly doubtful'' about attaining full fitness ahead of the third Test against India though he will do everything possible to respond to a deseperate selection panel and team management's call. SPO-CRI-WARNER-NATARAJAN Natarajan has skills to succeed but not sure whether he can do it regularly in Tests, says Warner Melbourne, Jan 2 (PTI) David Warner is very happy for his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Thangarasu Natarajan's Test call-up but he is ''not sure'' if the Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer can consistently hit one length, over after over, in the traditional format.

SPO-CRI-WARNER-SMITH Everyone is allowed a bit of slump, I had that in England: Warner comes to Smith's defence Melbourne, Jan 2 (PTI) Once in a while, everyone is allowed a bit of slump in form and Steve Smith is no exception, feels David Warner, who can relate to his former skipper's woes against India having endured a similarly wretched run during the 2019 Ashes. SPO-CRI-WOM As uncertainty remains over international schedule, India players rush to take part in club event New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Leading India players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma, will be taking part in a club T20 tournament in Bengaluru from Monday even as uncertainty continues over the team's next international assignment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-STEYN-IPL Dale Steyn makes himself 'unavailable' for IPL this year Johannesburg, Jan 2 (PTI) South African pace legend Dale Steyn on Saturday made himself ''unavailable'' for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but ruled out an imminent retirement from competitive cricket. SPO-CRI-HARPER-DRS I've had enough of umpires' call, let's just ban umpire's call: Daryl Harper Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) Former ICC elite panel umpire Daryl Harper has suggested a ban on the contentious Umpires' Call in the Decision Review System (DRS), saying that after over a decade there are still ''deficiencies in either the communication or the understanding'' of the concept.

SPO-CRI-ASIF-BOWLERS-AGE Pakistan's current pacers are 17-18 years only on paper, they are 27-28 in reality: Mohammad Asif Karachi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Pakistan cricket team's current pacers are 9 to 10 years older than what their birth certificates suggest, alleged former seamer Mohammad Asif, hitting out at their ''inability'' to bowl long spells. SPO-CRI-GANGULY-WISHES Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity for Ganguly's speedy recovery Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Indian cricket fraternity, led by skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday wished Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the BCCI president and former India captain was hospitalised following a mild cardiac arrest.

SPO-CRI-ROOT Root says any COVID-19 cases will not come in way of Sri Lanka tour London, Jan 2 (PTI) England's Test captain Joe Root on Saturday said any positive cases of COVID-19 will not derail the team's tour of Sri Lanka but stressed on his players' physical and mental well-being under the circumstances, including travelling with a psychologist. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-ARJUN Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

SPO-ISL-FIXTURES FSDL announces schedule for the second leg of ISL, Kolkata derby on Feb 19 Margao, Jan 2 (PTI) The much-anticipated return leg of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League will be played on February 19, the organisers announced on Saturday, releasing the fixtures for second leg of the tournament. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-BARODA Krunal, Hooda in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Vadodara, Jan 2 (PTI) All-rounders Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have been named in the 22-member Baroda squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, starting January 10.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee put pen to paper for SC East Bengal Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee for the rest of the Hero Indian Super League season. SPO-CRI-PAK-RIZWAN Babar ruled out of 2nd Test but skipper Rizwan confident of good show Karachi, Jan 2 (PTI) Stand-in captain Muhammad Rizwan is confident of his team's good chance of winning the second Test in Christchurch despite regular skipper Babar Azam being once again ruled out as he hasn't yet recovered from his injury.

SPO-HOCK-CAMP Indian men's hockey camp to begin from January 5 New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) After a three-week break, a 33-member Indian men's hockey core probable group, including skipper Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will return to the national camp scheduled to begin in Bengaluru from Tuesday..