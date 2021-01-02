Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: East Bengal, Odisha FC look to return to winning ways

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC, the only two winless sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7, will hope to kickstart the year with a victory, as they take on each other on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:55 IST
ISL 7: East Bengal, Odisha FC look to return to winning ways
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC, the only two winless sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7, will hope to kickstart the year with a victory, as they take on each other on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The match promises to be an intriguing affair with both sides languishing at the bottom of the table, having faced similar struggles this season. Both SCEB and Odisha have struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

They have scored just 5 goals -- joint-lowest this season while their respective defense has also been vulnerable. SCEB has shipped 13 goals, the most by any team, this year. Odisha, meanwhile, have conceded 11, joint second-highest with Kerala Blasters, in addition to being the only side to register a clean sheet this season. However, there have been plenty of positives for SCEB in recent times. They have drawn 3 out of their previous 4 matches scoring 5 goals in the last 3, after failing to find the net in their first four games. SCEB coach Robbie Fowler believes that the similarity in struggles to Odisha will make it difficult to predict the outcome of the game.

"They've had a tough time, probably similar to us.We're probably very similar in our aspect, so it has the makings of a good game. And we've seen many times in the league, any team can beat anyone. And it's up to both clubs now to get the three points. It's a case of we want it more. I know Odisha wants it (too) but whoever goes out and puts the best performance, will certainly take it," said Fowler in an official ISL release. Fowler will have to ensure his side stay alert throughout the game, with his team guilty of conceding after the break. SCEB has conceded 10 goals in the 2nd half, most by a team while 4 of Odisha's 5 goals have come in the 2nd half.

"I see a lot of similarities in ourselves. We have a very young team who need time on the field. They have a very new team who need time on the field. Their games have been close games, they have played well in periods of games, same as we have. They will be looking for that consistency, the same as we are," said Odisha coach Stuart Baxter. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria frees former spy chief jailed during mass protests

An Algerian military appeals court on Saturday acquitted three top officials who were jailed in 2019 during mass protests, sources close to the officials said. The three - two former security chiefs and the younger brother of former Preside...

Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021