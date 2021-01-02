Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs condemn trio for COVID-19 protocol breach in Christmas party

Tottenham Hotspur condemned the actions of midfielders Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Sergio Reguilon after the trio breached COVID-19 protocols to attend a Christmas party. Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs players together at a party along with West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:40 IST
Soccer-Spurs condemn trio for COVID-19 protocol breach in Christmas party

Tottenham Hotspur condemned the actions of midfielders Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Sergio Reguilon after the trio breached COVID-19 protocols to attend a Christmas party.

Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs players together at a party along with West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini. Under the British government guidelines set on Dec. 19, those living in Tier 4 regions such as London, where the two clubs are based, were not allowed to mix with others outside their own household over Christmas.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas... " a Spurs spokesperson said in a statement released to British media on Saturday. "The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally."

Reguilon was named among the substitutes for Spurs' Premier League game at home to Leeds United on Saturday, while Lamela and the injured Lo Celso were both left out of the squad. Asked about the incident after his side's 3-0 win over Leeds, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he was disappointed.

"We give the players all the education and it was a negative surprise for us," he told reporters. "We know what we are internally. We don't need to tell you the consequences, how we approached that negative surprise."

West Ham said they were disappointed by Lanzini's actions and that the matter was dealt with internally. The 27-year-old came off the bench in West Ham's win at Everton on Friday. "The Club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions," a West Ham spokesperson said.

Lanzini said he took full responsibility for his actions. "I want to apologise for a bad mistake I made over Christmas... I know people have made difficult sacrifices to stay safe and I should be setting a better example," he said on Twitter https://twitter.com/manulanzini/status/1345368205636853762.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: 29 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.There are 320 active cases as of now. A ...

Amarinder takes exception to Punjab Governor summoning state's CS, DGP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday took strong exception to the state Governor summoning the top officials to explain the law and order situation in the state instead of seeking a report on it directly from him as home minist...

Process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started: UP CM

Gorakhpur UP, Jan 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started. The chief minister was in Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of a multi-sto...

Bharat Biotech on course to have 26,000 volunteers for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said it is moving towards achieving the target of having 26,000 volunteers across the country for Phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company has already roped in 23,000 volunteers for the trials, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021