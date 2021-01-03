ATK Mohun Bagan down NorthEast United 2-0, jump to top spot

Left Menu
After scoring five off the eight goals for the Mariners so far, Krishna struggled to find the back of the net in the last two games, but the Fijian returned among goals with a diving header that resulted from an Edu Garcia corner.The Spaniard delivered a perfect corner from the right that curled in and found Tiri in the middle of the box as he flicked it to the far post where the Fijian beat Gurmeet with a perfect header.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:01 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan's talismanic Fijian forward Roy Krishna regained his scoring touch to help them defeat NorthEast United FC 2-0 in their ISL match at the JL Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Roy Krishna broke a first-half deadlock in the 51st minute before Benjamin Lambot (58') doubled the Mariners' lead with an own goal to see the Kolkata heavyweights climb to the top of the 11-team standings, one point clear of Mumbai FC.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, remained winless from three matches as they missed a chance to be back in top four to remain at sixth place with 11 points from nine matches. After scoring five off the eight goals for the Mariners so far, Krishna struggled to find the back of the net in the last two games, but the Fijian returned among goals with a diving header that resulted from an Edu Garcia corner.

The Spaniard delivered a perfect corner from the right that curled in and found Tiri in the middle of the box as he flicked it to the far post where the Fijian beat Gurmeet with a perfect header. The second goal too resulted from Garcia's corner that swung in from the right as Sandesh Jhingan tried to shoot it from a goalmouth melee, but the ball took a deflection of the NEUFC captain to find the back of the net, much to the joy of the Mariners.

ATKMB started off slowly and there were not many clear cut chances from both the teams..

