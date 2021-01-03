Zimbabwe puts all cricket activities on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe has put on hold all cricket activities in the country due to new lockdown restrictions imposed by the government following a surge in COVID-19 cases. ''This is a very challenging situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures - including the elite men's domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday - for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so,'' Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Sunday.

Zimbabwe has not hosted any team since the COVID-19 outbreak last March, which brought to a grinding halt all sporting activities globally. The country was scheduled to host Ireland in April and Afghanistan and India in August last year but all the tours were called off due to the global health crisis.

In November, Zimbabwe played a six-match limited over series in Pakistan..