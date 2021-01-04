Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

To be honest, regarding quarantine, I know there are few people from both squads, who have been in the bubble for close to six months now.But, in my eyes, it is a very small sacrifice, for us to get out there and play the game we love and put a lot of smiles on lot of peoples faces around the world, added Lyon, who has played 98 Tests.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:49 IST
We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are ''100 per cent'' sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. The fourth Test is scheduled to be held in Brisbane from January 15, but Lyon added his team is currently focussed on the third match, which will be played in Sydney from January 7.

''100 per cent planning on going to Brisbane and sticking with plan A,'' said Lyon at a virtual press conference. ''We have heard nothing as players, so we have got obviously travel up to Sydney today and get ripping there, and hopefully, get the result that we are after and then straight on playing in Brisbane.'' Australia have got a good record at Brisbane while India are yet to win a Test at the Gabba.

''We all know how much we love playing cricket at the Gabba and we know our result there as well with our records. So, all plans to go to Gabba, that is for sure. According to Australian media reports, the Indians are not happy at the possibility of going for another quarantine in Brisbane, since they have already served one upon entering Australia.

''To be honest mate, I am not thinking about plan B or not playing at the GABBA. I, for 100 per cent, think we are going there and we are preparing for the Gabba.'' Lyon is aware that many players in both the groups have been staying in a bubble for close to six months, but he called it a ''small sacrifice'' under the current circumstances. ''To be honest, regarding quarantine, I know there are few people from both squads, who have been in the bubble for close to six months now.

''But, in my eyes, it is a very small sacrifice, for us to get out there and play the game we love and put a lot of smiles on lot of people's faces around the world,'' added Lyon, who has played 98 Tests. Lyon made it clear that the focus now is on the Sydney Test and he is not worried about what is being reported.

''I am not really worried about what's being reported, it is for us to worry about what we can control and the information that we are receiving from the people at Cricket Australia and the medical people. ''It is just about us making sure that we are very well prepared for the Sydney Test, everyone keeps talking about the Gabba Test, but there is a massive Test match in just couple of days at the SCG and that is where our focus is 100 per cent at the moment.'' He backed the returning David Warner to open the innings for Australia in the third Test this week, saying he had the ''X-factor'' to change a game. The explosive opener missed the first two Tests with a groin injury, but has been training and was included in the squad for Thursday's clash in Sydney, with the four-Test series locked at 1-1.

''One hundred percent. I think David is an X-factor,'' Lyon said. ''He is a world-class batter, we all know that, so I am 100 percent expecting David to go out there in the next couple of Test matches and do well.

''Obviously, he's got all of the support of the Australian changing room and everyone else around the world to come in here and do well,'' he added. ''So I'm looking forward to getting Davey back up to the top order for Australia.'' PTI NRB AH AH AH

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021