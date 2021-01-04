Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope to be in top places and fight for I-League title, says TRAU FC's Manchong

TRAU FC forward Seiminmang Manchong wants to contribute as much as he can to keep his club in the hunt for the title in the upcoming season of the I-League.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:01 IST
Hope to be in top places and fight for I-League title, says TRAU FC's Manchong
TRAU FC forward Seiminmang Manchong (Image: I-League's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

TRAU FC forward Seiminmang Manchong wants to contribute as much as he can to keep his club in the hunt for the title in the upcoming season of the I-League. The mega event which is slated to begin on January 9, will feature a number of talented youngsters from across the country who will be looking to make a mark on the national stage. And among them will be 20-year-old forward Manchong, who will look to lead the line for his side.

"Playing for a club from my home state is always special for me and my family, and I hope we can make progress together. My hope for the coming season is to contribute as much as I can for the team through goals and assists," the I-League website quoted Manchong as saying. "Hopefully, we will be in the top places and fighting for the championship. It wouldn't be an easy fight as there are many skilled and experienced players in every team. We'll have to work hard and fight throughout," he added.

With the new campaign being played in a COVID-safety bubble, the teams have begun resuming their training ahead of the start of the league and Manchong mentioned that he is "grateful" that it has been possible to conduct the league even in such challenging circumstances. "I really appreciate everyone who has provided this safe and healthy environment for us. I am really grateful that we have been able to continue with the I-League in these tough times and do what we love most -- play football," said Manchong.

"I am ready for the next three months and physically fit. I thank and pray to God every day and seek his blessings so that I can keep giving my best for my team," he added. The young forward comes with the experience of playing in the second division league in 2018, where he represented Delhi Dynamos FC Reserves and scored four goals in 10 matches.

"Playing in the 2nd Division was a massive experience for me. Fortunately, it was a very fruitful one and it motivates me to do even better moving forward together," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, Englands cricket board said on Monday.Eng...

C'garh: Congress slams Centre for restricting rice procurement

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Monday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to hamper the paddy procurement process at the Minimum Support Price MSP by spreading false information that the state government has been giving incenti...

Vaping combined with smoking is as harmful as smoking cigarettes alone

A new research has revealed that the effects of vaping when combined with smoking cigarettes, results in similar health effects to that of smoking regular cigarettes. As per the new research published in the American Heart Associations flag...

FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some countries have called for a continent-wide shutdown. Others have resisted and decided to allow peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021