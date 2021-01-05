Left Menu
Ind-Aus Test series: K L Rahul out with sprained left wrist

Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in which the third Test starts on Thursday here.KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team Indias practice session on Saturday, the BCCI said in a statement.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:39 IST
India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in which the third Test starts on Thursday here.

''KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India's practice session on Saturday,'' the BCCI said in a statement. ''The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength,'' it added.

Rahul has returned to India and will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. The injury also puts him in doubt for the four-match home Test series against England, which begins February 5.

