Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Australian Open players to be shifted to new quarantine hotel; Jayson Tatum powers Celtics past Raptors and more

Tennis-Australian Open players to be shifted to new quarantine hotel

Australian Open organisers have been forced to tear up a quarantine accommodation plan for international players a month before the Grand Slam following a threat of legal action from apartment owners at a luxury hotel in Melbourne. Tennis Australia and government authorities had arranged for players to serve a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Westin Melbourne ahead of the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open.

Jayson Tatum powers Celtics past Raptors

Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his season-best 40 points in the second quarter and the Boston Celtics overcame a 13-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the host Toronto Raptors 126-114 Monday night at Tampa, Fla. Tatum was 11-for-19 from the field and 13-for-13 in free throws. His career best is 41 points.

Motor racing-Australian Grand Prix schedule under 'discussion' -govt spokesman

Australian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One management, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, amid speculation the season-opener will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Australia maintaining strict quarantine controls on international arrivals, media reports have said the March 21 race at Albert Park will be pushed back to later in the season.

Pacers work OT to knock off Pelicans

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon scoring the winning basket with 3.6 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Indiana Pacers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night. Lonzo Ball's layup after a steal by Steven Adams had pulled the Pelicans even with 25 seconds left, but the Pacers cleared out for Brogdon, who drove into the lane and lofted a 12-foot floater for the winning points to finish with 21 points and 11 assists.

Mavs defeat Rockets behind Luka Doncic's triple-double

Luka Doncic produced a 30-point triple-double, his first of the season, while Tim Hardaway Jr. repeatedly drilled timely perimeter shots as the visiting Dallas Mavericks claimed a 113-100 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Doncic, who sat in a loss at Chicago on Sunday with a quad contusion, finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists to pace the Mavericks. However, it was Hardaway who proved most lethal to Houston by scoring 30 points off the bench on 8-of-10 3-point shooting.

NBA roundup: Curry's 62 points propel Warriors

Stephen Curry exploded for 21 of his career-high 62 points in the first quarter Sunday night, helping the Golden State Warriors take a lead they never relinquished in a 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. The game was a rematch of a 123-98 Trail Blazers win on Friday night in a game also played at the 2-year-old Chase Center in San Francisco.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points -- including a career-high 30-point first half -- as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the visiting Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Monday. He added nine rebounds and four assists, while Khris Middleton contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jrue Holiday had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals and D.J. Augustin added 11 points and six assists. Seven 76ers score in double figures to beat Hornets

Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead seven players in double figures, including all five starters, as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 118-101 on Monday.

Harris was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day. Knicks get road win over Hawks

Julius Randle scored 28 points, RJ Barrett netted 26, and the visiting New York Knicks erased a 15-point second half deficit to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 113-108 on Monday. Randle was 11-for-19 from the floor and added 17 rebounds and nine assists, just missing his eighth career triple-double. Barrett, who scored 25 in the last game, was 10-for-19 with 11 rebounds and five assists.

NFL roundup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002

Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns (11-5) snapped the NFL's longest current playoff drought. They will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.