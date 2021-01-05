Left Menu
Kane Williamson's double ton on day three of the second Test against Pakistan ensured New Zealand stayed put in the driver's seat on Tuesday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:09 IST
NZ vs Pak, 2nd Test: Skipper Williamson's double ton puts hosts in driver's seat
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kane Williamson's double ton on day three of the second Test against Pakistan ensured New Zealand stayed put in the driver's seat on Tuesday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Williamson played an innings of 238 as New Zealand declared on 659/6 -- a lead of 362 runs. Along with Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell also played knocks of 157 and 102* respectively. Pakistan had to bat out 11 overs before stumps and with Kyle Jamieson sending back Shan Masood (0) to the pavilion, the visitors ended the day on 8/1 -- trailing New Zealand by 354 runs.

Resuming day three on 286/3, Williamson and Nicholls started from where they left and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace, not letting Pakistan bowlers settle down. The duo ensured that the Kiwis did not lose any wickets in the first session of play and the hosts reached the score of 400/3, extending the lead to 103. The first sessions saw Nicholls scoring his century and Williamson going past the 150-run mark. Pakistan finally got the breakthrough after the lunch break as Nicholls (157) was dismissed by Mohammad Abbas and this brought an end to the 369-run stand between Williamson and Nicholls. BJ Watling (7) also failed to leave a mark with the bat, and Kiwis were reduced to 452/5 in the 124th over.

Williamson continued to pile the misery on the Pakistan bowlers and the Kiwi skipper brought up his double ton in the 139th over of the innings. Williamson's innings was finally ended by Faheem Ashraf, but not before the captain hit 238 runs. The Kiwis went into the tea interval with their score at 599/6, and the lead had extended to 302 runs. In the final session, the Kiwis batted for just 4.5 overs and this time frame saw Mitchell registering his maiden Test hundred. Jamieson also played a useful knock of 30. New Zealand had dismissed Pakistan for 297 in the first innings with Jamieson picking a five-for.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 297 and 8/1 (Abid Ali 7*, Mohammad Abbas 1*; Kyle Jamieson 1-1); New Zealand 659/6d (Kane Williamson 238, Henry Nicholls 157; Mohammad Abbas 2-98). (ANI)

