FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third testReuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:04 IST
Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on Thursday: WHEN?
Jan. 7-11 (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT) WHERE?
Sydney Cricket Ground (10,000 restricted capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian)
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker Third umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: David Boon AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 1 Coach: Justin Langer
Captain: Tim Paine Team (likely): Will Pucovski, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.
INDIA World ranking: 3
Coach: Ravi Shastri Captain: Ajinkya Rahane
Team (likely): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. PREVIOUS SYDNEY CRICKET GROUND TESTS
1947 - Match drawn 1968 - Australia won by 144 runs
1978 - India won by an innings and two runs 1981 - Australia won by an innings and four runs
1986 - Match drawn 1992 - Match drawn
2000 - Australia won by an innings and 141 runs 2004 - Match drawn
2008 - Australia won by 122 runs 2012 - Australia won by an innings and 68 runs
2015 - Match drawn 2019 - Match drawn
RESULTS First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets
Second test (Melbourne): India won by eight wickets REMAINING FIXTURES
Jan. 15-19 Fourth test at the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)
