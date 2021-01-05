Losing to Southampton 'very frustrating', admits Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that losing to Southampton is "very frustrating" and said that his team's decision-making was "not that good" during the clash. Danny Ings' second-minute goal proved decisive at St Mary's Stadium, with Southampton then successfully managing to keep the lead through to the final whistle.

"A big one, to be honest. Very frustrating, just because it's so unnecessary but it still happens. We had a bad start in the game, we played completely into Southampton's hands and gave the game away, we have to admit now, in the first few minutes because after that we were not calm enough to create the opportunities to turn it around," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "The first half was massively influenced by the start, but with the break it meant we could settle it a little bit. Then we were dominant in the right areas, had the moments but then the decision-making was not that good. The last pass, we missed the last pass. I heard now we only had one shot on target; we had a lot of shots next to the target which we did not finish, but even with them we probably did not have enough for the moments we had. Our fault, my responsibility and that's it," he added.

Klopp's side remains atop the Premier League standings on goal difference, although they have played one game more than Manchester United. This was the second consecutive match in which Liverpool failed to find the net and lack of goals has become a matter of concern for the manager. Reflecting on the same, Klopp said: "Of course we worry about it. These are our problems. Football-wise, you don't have a lot of different problems -- it's like you defend bad or we attack not as good as we can or we create not enough. They are football problems; yes, we are worried about that but football problems you solve with football and that's what we are working on. We know about the situation, we are not silly, and we have to show a reaction, 100 per cent." (ANI)