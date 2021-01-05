Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Bike rider Price wins Dakar third stage as Howes goes top

Two times champion Price, who also won Sunday's opening stage on his KTM but started the day 29th after struggling on Monday, beat Argentine rider Kevin Benavides by a minute and 16 seconds after the 403km loop around Wadi Ad-Dawasir. Howes, who had been eighth overall overnight, finished fourth on his non-factory KTM to take the lead 33 seconds clear of Benavides.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:11 IST
Rallying-Bike rider Price wins Dakar third stage as Howes goes top

Australian Toby Price won the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as American Skyler Howes took the overall lead in the motorbike category. Two times champion Price, who also won Sunday's opening stage on his KTM but started the day 29th after struggling on Monday, beat Argentine rider Kevin Benavides by a minute and 16 seconds after the 403km loop around Wadi Ad-Dawasir.

Howes, who had been eighth overall overnight, finished fourth on his non-factory KTM to take the lead 33 seconds clear of Benavides. Price moved up to fourth, one minute and 52 seconds off the lead, with Britain's 2017 winner Sam Sunderland fifth.

Overnight leader Joan Barreda dropped to eighth overall, the Spaniard now more than nine minutes behind Howes, after having to open the stage through the desert dunes.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shukla's resignation accepted : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said the resignation of the Minister of state for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been accepted and that she has fowarded the letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Banerjee, ...

No bird flu cases yet in Maharashtra: official

Maharashtra has not reported any cases of bird flu until now, a senior forest official said on Tuesday. Avian flu outbreak has been reported in some parts of India.As of now, there are no cases of bird flu being reported in any part of Maha...

ED attaches shares of Singapore-based shell company under PMLA in fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday attached shares worth Rs 452 crores of ILFS Tamil Nadu Power Company ITPCL held in the name of a Singapore-based shell company.The agency said that the company Ms A S Coal Pte Singapore is owned by ...

Lockdown let scientists complete pending research: NCPOR chief

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown gave the scientific community time to complete pending research, though field work suffered, said M Ravichandran, Director of Goa-based National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021