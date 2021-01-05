Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA vs SL, 2nd Test: Proteas win by 10 wickets to secure series sweep

Lutho Sipamla tore through the Sri Lanka tail to set up a chase of 67 for South Africa, which openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram managed with little difficulty as the hosts registered a 10-wicket win at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:45 IST
SA vs SL, 2nd Test: Proteas win by 10 wickets to secure series sweep
Openers Dean Elgar (left) and Aiden Markram took South Africa home (Photo: CSA twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lutho Sipamla tore through the Sri Lanka tail to set up a chase of 67 for South Africa, which openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram managed with little difficulty as the hosts registered a 10-wicket win at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday. With just 67 runs needed to secure victory, Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram set out positively. The five overs of play before lunch saw them reach 24/0, although there was a late scare for Markram as he edged one low to slip. However, the third umpire adjudged that it had not carried.

In all the pair took just 13.2 overs to reach the target, securing a 2-0 series sweep as well as a full 120 ICC World Test Championship points from the series. The visitors resumed with a small lead of just five runs, and six second-innings wickets in hand on day three. Dimuth Karunaratne had been instrumental in knocking off the deficit, and he soon moved to his 10th Test hundred.

But the skipper skied an attempted pull off Anrich Nortje shortly after and was caught for 103, before Niroshan Dickwella mistimed a drive to hand Lungi Ngidi his fourth wicket of the innings. Dasun Shanaka was caught at mid-on from the bowling of Wiaan Mulder for eight, and Wanindu Hasaranga's innings of 16 ended with a heave across the line against Sipamla. The 22-year-old quick bowler, in just his second Test, then wrapped up the innings by having Dushmantha Chameera caught behind before clattering Asitha Fernando's off stump to leave the visitors 211 all out.

Sri Lanka will now head home to face England in another two Tests, while South Africa's next challenge will be their visit to Pakistan. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 157 and 211 (Dimuth Karunaratne 103; Lungi Ngidi 4/44); South Africa 302 and 67/0 (Aiden Markram 36*) (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more UK returnees test positive;Kerala logs 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

With two more UK returnees testing postive, a total of 41 people from that country who reached here have been found infected, as the state reported 5,615 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,84,488 and...

US dedicated to India's rise on world stage: Envoy Juster

The United States government is dedicated to supporting Indias rise on the world stage, said outgoing US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster on Tuesday, adding that New Delhis expanding economy is likely to become an important driver for gr...

Activists 'disappointed' by SC's approval to Central Vista project

The Supreme Courts nod to the governments grandiose Central Vista Project on Tuesday left environment activists disappointed and disheartened. The apex court, in its majority verdict of 21, upheld the environmental clearance and notificatio...

Farmer unions to boycott NDA partners, celebrate 'Azad Hind Kisan Diwas' on Netaji's birth anniversary

As the deadlock prevails after several rounds of talks with the Centre, farmer unions on Tuesday hinted at intensifying their protest against contentious agriculture laws and said that they would boycott Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and its a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021