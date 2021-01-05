Sports News Roudup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002; Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Australian Grand Prix schedule under 'discussion' -govt spokesman

Australian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One management, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, amid speculation the season-opener will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Australia maintaining strict quarantine controls on international arrivals, media reports have said the March 21 race at Albert Park will be pushed back to later in the season.

Mavs defeat Rockets behind Luka Doncic's triple-double

Luka Doncic produced a 30-point triple-double, his first of the season, while Tim Hardaway Jr. repeatedly drilled timely perimeter shots as the visiting Dallas Mavericks claimed a 113-100 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Doncic, who sat in a loss at Chicago on Sunday with a quad contusion, finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists to pace the Mavericks. However, it was Hardaway who proved most lethal to Houston by scoring 30 points off the bench on 8-of-10 3-point shooting.

Civil Guard training opened my eyes to migrants' hardships - Muguruza

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has said training with special groups of Spain's Civil Guard police force during her off-season opened her eyes to the hardships faced by vulnerable migrants trying to reach Europe. Muguruza underwent military training with the Civil Guard after her French Open exit in October last year, taking part in helicopter rescue missions, cave diving and self-defence classes on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

John Muckler, Stanley Cup winning-coach, dies at 86

Former NHL coach John Muckler, who won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, died at age 86. The Oilers announced Muckler's death Monday night but didn't provide a cause.

NBA issues tougher in-game mask policy for players

The NBA has instituted a tougher mask policy that will go into effect Tuesday, making it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game. Multiple outlets reported the updated policy, citing a memo the league sent to every team.

Kenin ready to seek Djokovic's advice in Australian Open defence

Sofia Kenin has never defended a Grand Slam title before but the reigning Australian Open champion said on Tuesday that she will seek advice from world number one Novak Djokovic if she feels the pressure is too much to handle. Kenin won her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne last year which set the American on course to break into the top 10 and claim the WTA Player of the Year award.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 43 for Bucks in win

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points -- including a career-high 30-point first half -- as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the visiting Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Monday. He added nine rebounds and four assists, while Khris Middleton contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jrue Holiday had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals and D.J. Augustin added 11 points and six assists. The teams will play once again in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game

The Washington Football Team said it will not allow fans to attend its NFC wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in Landover, Md., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our entire team, especially our players, will miss having our passionate fans in the stadium as we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Washington said in a statement. "We are grateful for all of the support from our community and encourage everyone to stay safe."

NFL roundup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002

Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns (11-5) snapped the NFL's longest current playoff drought. They will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Stephen Curry tallies another 30 as Warriors rout Kings

Stephen Curry followed up a career-best 62-point effort with 30 more in just 31 minutes Monday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a second straight run-away win, 137-106 over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. Seven Warriors, including three reserves, scored in double figures. Golden State tied the franchise record for points at home team in the 2-year-old Chase Center -- set one night earlier -- while snapping a three-game losing streak against the rival Kings.