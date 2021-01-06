Soccer-Ibiza bring the party in 5-2 thrashing of Celta

Left Menu
Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:09 IST
Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie. A double from Sergio Castel and a Javi Perez strike saw the minnows race into a 3-0 lead inside the opening half an hour, while Manu Molina stretched their lead just past the hour mark with a chipped 'Panenka' penalty.

Celta tried to stage a late comeback with goals from Santi Mina and Jordan Holsgrove while Mina also missed a 90th minute penalty before Angel Rodado struck a fifth for the hosts in added time to adorn a stunning victory for the islanders. Novel coronavirus restrictions prevented a full capacity crowd attending, but 500 supporters practicing social distancing were able to partake in the festivities in the stands.

Elsewhere, top-flight side Getafe were also beaten by third division opposition as they went down 1-0 at Cordoba.

