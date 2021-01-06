Soccer-Ibiza bring the party in 5-2 thrashing of Celta
Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie.Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:09 IST
Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie. A double from Sergio Castel and a Javi Perez strike saw the minnows race into a 3-0 lead inside the opening half an hour, while Manu Molina stretched their lead just past the hour mark with a chipped 'Panenka' penalty.
Celta tried to stage a late comeback with goals from Santi Mina and Jordan Holsgrove while Mina also missed a 90th minute penalty before Angel Rodado struck a fifth for the hosts in added time to adorn a stunning victory for the islanders. Novel coronavirus restrictions prevented a full capacity crowd attending, but 500 supporters practicing social distancing were able to partake in the festivities in the stands.
Elsewhere, top-flight side Getafe were also beaten by third division opposition as they went down 1-0 at Cordoba.
ALSO READ
Urdu Bulletin: New strain of coronavirus, precautions by India dominate media space
Govt invites preliminary bids to sell 63.75 pc stake in Shipping Corp of India
Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021
EIB and CargoBeamer sign €12.6m loan to develop new rail freight terminals
Soccer-FIFA files criminal complaint over Blatter role in museum project