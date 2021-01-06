Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City legend Colin Bell passes away at 74

Former England and Manchester City midfielder Colin Bell has passed away at the age of 74.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:28 IST
Manchester City legend Colin Bell passes away at 74
Colin Bell (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former England and Manchester City midfielder Colin Bell has passed away at the age of 74. "Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-Covid related illness, aged 74. He leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack," City said in a statement.

Bell collected 48 caps for the Three Lions and scored nine goals, after excelling with City where he's considered to be their greatest ever player. Bell was widely regarded to be the finest City player of his generation, making 501 appearances and scoring 153 goals for the club during a 13-year stay. Few players have left such an indelible mark on City.

Known as 'Colin The King', in 2004 fans voted to name a stand inside the Etihad Stadium after him and his name is still sung regularly at matches. Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak led the tributes, saying: "Colin Bell will always be remembered as one of Manchester City's greatest players and the very sad news today of his passing will affect everybody connected to our club."

"I am fortunate to be able to speak regularly to his former manager and teammates, and it's clear to me that Colin was a player held in the highest regard by all those who had the privilege of playing alongside him or seeing him play. The passage of time does little to erase the memories of his genius. The fact that we have a stand at the Etihad Stadium named after Colin speaks volumes about the importance of his contribution to this club," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 21, 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNew York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financ...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the first Open Beta build of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. Currently, the update is rolling out to the Indian and Global variants of the phone and will shortly reach the European units.Announcing the u...

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

GAIL natural gas pipeline fulfils government's promise to people: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the commissioning of the GAIL liquid natural gas LNG pipeline was a fulfilment of the promise made by the state government to the people.He was speaking during the virtual inaugura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021