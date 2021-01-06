Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiwis become No.1 in Test cricket for first time ever

The comfortable series-clinching victory, shaped by captain Kane Williamsons double century, pushed the Kiwis to top of the heap as they became the sixth country in the past 10 years to be ranked number one in Test cricket.A huge victory in the second Test has propelled New Zealand to the No.1 spot in the MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings, the ICC tweeted.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:06 IST
Kiwis become No.1 in Test cricket for first time ever

New Zealand grabbed the number one position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in history after decimating Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test in Christchurch, on Wednesday. The comfortable series-clinching victory, shaped by captain Kane Williamson's double century, pushed the Kiwis to top of the heap as they became the sixth country in the past 10 years to be ranked number one in Test cricket.

''A huge victory in the second Test has propelled New Zealand to the No.1 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings,'' the ICC tweeted. Overall, they are the seventh side in the world to hold the number one spot. New Zealand came close to reaching the summit in the last couple of years but stayed second on the table.

They now have 118 points, two more than Australia and four clear of third-placed India. England (106) and South Africa (96) complete the top-five. Williamson consolidated his top spot in the batting list. He had recently leapfrogged India captain Virat Kohli and Australian star Steve Smith with three centuries, including two double centuries, in his last six innings.

The Black Caps are also inching closer to the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They are still third with 70 (PCT) percentage points but are narrowing the gap with Australia (76.7) and India (72.2).

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oye! Rickshaw drives 10X Growth in Active Users with MoEngage

Oye Rickshaw, one of the fastest growing last mile mobility companies, has partnered with MoEngage to elevate the user engagement on its apps for riders as well as driver partners. Having started cautiously, the niche player in the shared t...

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers stir, SC's nod to Central Vista project covered prominently

Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the farmer protests at Delhis borders and their proposed tractor march to the national capital. Most of these publications have also carried reports that the Supreme Court has given...

Rhys Darby to lead HBO Max pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

What We Do in the Shadows actor Rhys Darby is reuniting with director Taika Waititi for the upcoming pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death set up at HBO Max. The show is loosely based on the real life of Stede Bonnet Darby, a well-to-do...

Kerala HC sets aside acquittal of accused in Palakkad sisters rape and death case

Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside a Palakkad Special Court verdict acquitting all the accused in the rape and death case of two minor siblings at Walayar in Palakkad in the year 2017. The court also ordered a re-trial in the case and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021