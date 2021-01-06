Left Menu
Delhi Capitals rope in Pravin Amre as assistant coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Pravin Amre as the team's assistant coach for the next two seasons.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre (Photo/ Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Pravin Amre as the team's assistant coach for the next two seasons. The 52-year-old Amre, who served as the franchise's head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff of Delhi Capitals.

On his appointment, Amre said: "I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky (Ponting) again, and all the players." DC CEO Dhiraj Malhotra welcomed Amre and said: "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side. Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does.

"He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas (Iyer), Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw) to our franchise. And his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board." Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach. He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.

Delhi Capitals had reached the finals of IPL 2020, but the Shreyas Iyer-led side failed to beat Mumbai Indians in the summit clash in Dubai. (ANI)

