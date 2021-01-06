Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Three more COVID-19 positives at Man City

The trio join a growing list of individuals that have contracted the disease at the club, with City missing six players due to positive tests in their 3-1 league victory against Chelsea last weekend. The club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/scott-carson-cole-palmer-covid-63745523 that they will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with league and UK Government protocols on quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:59 IST
Soccer-Three more COVID-19 positives at Man City

Manchester City reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson, midfielder Cole Palmer and a member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 hours before their League Cup semi-final at Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The trio join a growing list of individuals that have contracted the disease at the club, with City missing six players due to positive tests in their 3-1 league victory against Chelsea last weekend.

The club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/scott-carson-cole-palmer-covid-63745523 that they will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with league and UK Government protocols on quarantine. City's game at Everton last week was also postponed due to several positive cases in their camp, with the Manchester club joining Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Fulham among those who have suffered virus outbreaks.

The Premier League returned 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in a week this season, after two rounds of testing last week.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court.I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal pro...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...

WRAPUP 1-Dutch play catch-up in Europe's patchy COVID-19 vaccine drive

A nurse received the first COVID-19 shot in the Netherlands on Wednesday, kicking off one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the coronavirus as the European medicines regulator considered approving a second vaccine.Approval of the M...

Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade

Two Pakistani children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade they found on Wednesday and brought home exploded, the police said. According to local police official Riaz Ahmad, the children found the grenade in an open area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021