Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-City outclass United in Manchester derby to reach League Cup final

Manchester City reached their fourth straight League Cup final as second-half goals from John Stones and Fernandinho gave Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Wednesday's semi-final at Old Trafford. City will meet Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the April 25 final as they seek their fourth League Cup triumph in a row.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 03:58 IST
Soccer-City outclass United in Manchester derby to reach League Cup final

Manchester City reached their fourth straight League Cup final as second-half goals from John Stones and Fernandinho gave Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Wednesday's semi-final at Old Trafford.

City will meet Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the April 25 final as they seek their fourth League Cup triumph in a row. In a frantic opening to the game, both teams had efforts ruled out for offside with Stones turning the ball into his own net but being saved by the flag and Ilkay Gundogan converting a low ball in from Phil Foden but, again, the attempt was rightly ruled out.

Kevin De Bruyne struck the post with a thundering drive from outside the box before Foden also put the ball in the net for City but the visitors were foiled by offside once again. It was an open and entertaining game with City looking sharper but United competitive as they sought revenge for last year's defeat by their neighbours at the same stage of the competition.

City went ahead five minutes after the break when Foden whipped in a free kick from the left through a crowded box and defender Stones bundled a cross home at the back post, the ball going in off his thigh. United keeper Dean Henderson produced a brilliant save to tip over a strike from Riyad Mahrez, after the Algerian had burst forward from the halfway line.

Fernandinho made sure of the win seven minutes from time with a stunning volley as he pounced on a headed clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United have now lost at the semi-final stage in their last four Cup campaigns, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still searching for his first final since taking over at the club.

"We're getting closer. This is a much better version of United than a year ago in those semis," said the Norwegian. "It's not psychological, sometimes you meet good teams in the semis. City are probably the best team in England at the moment," he added.

City entered the field in number eight shirts in tribute to former player Colin Bell who died on Tuesday and Guardiola said they had honoured his memory. "It's for Colin Bell and his family. He helped to build something special for this club. It's an incredible victory for us to beat United away and it was for him absolutely," he said.

"The team is ready and it was an outstanding performance. We dipped a little bit in the second half, we were tired...but when the team has this mentality they can do something incredible. It's not the Champions League but four times in a row to reach the final - I'm so impressed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on ThursdayWHEN Jan. 7-11 1030 a.m. local2330 GMTWHERE Sydney Cricket Ground 10,000 restricted capacityMATCH OFFICIALS all Australian Umpires Bruce Oxenford, Rod TuckerThir...

WRAPUP 6-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Bidens victory. With drawn...

Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the third test against India at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to batsman Will Pucovski and he will open along with David Warner, who returns...

INSTANT VIEW 6- Pro-Trump protesters swarm U.S. Capitol, National Guard deployed

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the presidents demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senates Republican leader denou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021