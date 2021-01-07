Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Team boss Brivio leaves MotoGP champions Suzuki amid F1 speculation

It has been a difficult decision," Brivio said in a statement on the Suzuki team website (www.suzuki-motogp.com). "Achieving a MotoGP title is something that will remain in the Suzuki history books and it will always have a special place in my life memories." Media reports have indicated Renault are planning a management shake-up at their rebranded team with current principal Cyril Abiteboul set to take on a more senior role with the brand. There was no immediate comment from the French carmaker.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:43 IST
Motorcycling-Team boss Brivio leaves MotoGP champions Suzuki amid F1 speculation

Team boss Davide Brivio announced his departure from MotoGP champions Suzuki on Thursday amid speculation the Italian was heading for a new senior role at the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team.

Brivio presided over a double title success last year, with Spaniard Joan Mir winning the MotoGP world championship in the absence of injured Honda rider Marc Marquez. "A new professional challenge and opportunity suddenly came to me and in the end I decided to take it. It has been a difficult decision," Brivio said in a statement on the Suzuki team website (www.suzuki-motogp.com).

"Achieving a MotoGP title is something that will remain in the Suzuki history books and it will always have a special place in my life memories." Media reports have indicated Renault are planning a management shake-up at their rebranded team with current principal Cyril Abiteboul set to take on a more senior role with the brand.

There was no immediate comment from the French carmaker. A Companies House filing on Wednesday showed however that executive director Marcin Budkowski had been appointed a director of the team with Jerome Stoll departing.

That appointment triggered speculation that Budkowski was set to replace Abiteboul at the helm with Brivio joining in a chief executive role. Brivio said he was keen to start "a completely new experience".

The motorsport.com website noted that Renault chief executive Luca de Meo had been chief marketing officer of Fiat when the Italian car company sponsored the Yamaha MotoGP team when Brivio was team manager and Valentino Rossi the star rider. Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara said Brivio's departure was "shocking news" and a major blow to the Japanese manufacturer.

"It feels like somebody took a part of me, because I always discussed with him how to develop the team and the bikes, and we’ve worked together for a long time," he said. "In 2020 we achieved fantastic results despite the unusual and difficult situation due to COVID-19. And 2021 will be an even more important year for us to keep the momentum. Now we are trying to find the best way to cover for the ‘Davide loss'."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Book analyses still life paintings of Jogen Chowdhury

A new book analyses the development of Jogen Chowdhurys still life paintings and features 95 impactful images of one of Indias pre-eminent painters of the modern era. The Afterlife Of Silence Still Lifes of Jogen Chowdhury by academic-write...

US Speaker Pelosi asks Congress to resume joint session to consider election results

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday local time asked the Congress to resume a joint session to consider election results. Todays shameful assault on our democracy -- anointed at the highest level of government -- must not deter us from ...

Extend ban on UK flights till Jan 31: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till January 31 in view of the extremely serious COVID situation in that country. The Centre has decided to lift the ban...

Union AMC aims to double AUM to Rs 10,000-cr

Union Asset Management Company AMC on Thursday said it is looking beyond top 30 cities to double its asset base to Rs 10,000 crore withn a year. Union AMCs plan also comes against the backdrop of the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021