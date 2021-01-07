England women cricket team set for maiden tour of Pakistan in October

The England women's cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in October this year for a limited-overs series when the men's side will also be here for a white-ball series, the PCB announced on Thursday. The England women will play the two T20Is as double-headers alongside the men's team on October 14 and 15 while the ODIs will be played on October 18, 20 and 22 October at the National stadium in Karachi. The men's side will tour Pakistan for the first time since 2005.

''World champions England accompanying their men's side for their first-ever tour to Karachi is an extremely powerful and strong announcement for Pakistan, our women's cricketers as well as for the global sport,'' PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement. ''Women's T20Is taking place before the men's matches at the iconic National Stadium will mean more eyeballs will follow these matches than ever before.

''The three ODIs against the world champions will assist the Pakistan women's side to access, gauge and fine-tune their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 preparations as they aim to produce improved performances than in the past,'' he added. ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, was equally ecstatic.

''The England Women's cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey. ''Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport,'' Connor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)