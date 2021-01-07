Soccer-Liverani sacked by struggling Parma, D'Aversa re-appointed

Struggling Parma have sacked coach Fabio Liverani after two wins from 16 Serie A games this season and reappointed Roberto D'Aversa as manager, the club said on Thursday.

Liverani, 44, only took charge in August, succeeding D'Aversa, but leaves the northern Italian club after a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta on Wednesday leaves them in the relegation zone in 18th place in the standings on 12 points. "Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm that Fabio Liverani has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team. The club would like to thank Liverani and his staff and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours," a club statement read.

D'Aversa, 45, whose Parma contract still runs until June 2022, coached the club from December 2016 to August 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)