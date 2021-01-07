Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wolves recalls striker Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina

He has no goals this season in limited minutes coming off the bench.Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:01 IST
Wolves recalls striker Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina

Wolverhampton Wanderers recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell at Fiorentina on Thursday as the Premier League club looks for cover for the injured Raul Jimenez.

The 23-year-old Italian was loaned out a year ago and scored four goals following the Serie A restart in June. He has no goals this season in limited minutes coming off the bench.

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29. The Mexico international “still has a way to go'' in his recovery, the club said Wednesday.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt, and has slipped to 13th place.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Wolves — 18 goals in 17 games — this season.

Jimenez led Wolves with 17 league goals last season and 27 in all competitions.

Wolves hosts Crystal Palace on Friday in an FA Cup match and welcomes Everton in a league game Tuesday. AP KHS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United sign Ivorian winger Diallo from Atalanta

Manchester United have signed winger Amad Diallo from Italian side Atalanta, with the 18-year-old Ivorian putting pen to paper on a contract until June 2025, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Financial details of the transfer were no...

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head to Jaisalmer for final schedule of 'Bhoot Police'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with producer Ramesh Taurani flew off to Jaisalmer on Thursday to shoot the final schedule for the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot-Police. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirm...

Turkey reports 12,171 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths

Turkey reported 12,171 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total number of cases to 2,296,102.It reported 194 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total...

Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister

Karnataka Animal HusbandryMinister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021