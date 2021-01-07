Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City and Arsenal WSL games postponed over COVID-19 cases

Manchester City Women's Super League match against West Ham United and Arsenal's game versus Aston Villa, which were scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed because of COVID-19 cases at City and Arsenal, the clubs said on Thursday. City reported four positive cases on Monday but did not name the players affected by the virus and the club said a new date for the game between the women's FA Cup holders and West Ham will be announced in due course.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:21 IST
Soccer-Man City and Arsenal WSL games postponed over COVID-19 cases

Manchester City Women's Super League match against West Ham United and Arsenal's game versus Aston Villa, which were scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed because of COVID-19 cases at City and Arsenal, the clubs said on Thursday.

City reported four positive cases on Monday but did not name the players affected by the virus and the club said a new date for the game between the women's FA Cup holders and West Ham will be announced in due course. City are fourth in the league table with 18 points after nine games, while West Ham sit 10th on seven points.

Meanwhile, second-placed Arsenal said all first team players initially tested negative on their return from the Christmas break but one subsequently tested positive this week. As a result, several first-team players are self-isolating. The date for the rescheduled fixture has not yet been confirmed.

City are already battling a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's squad, with several first-team players and staff members testing positive. City's Premier League match at Everton was postponed last month and the training ground was closed for two days as a precaution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United sign Ivorian winger Diallo from Atalanta

Manchester United have signed winger Amad Diallo from Italian side Atalanta, with the 18-year-old Ivorian putting pen to paper on a contract until June 2025, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Financial details of the transfer were no...

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head to Jaisalmer for final schedule of 'Bhoot Police'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with producer Ramesh Taurani flew off to Jaisalmer on Thursday to shoot the final schedule for the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot-Police. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirm...

Turkey reports 12,171 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths

Turkey reported 12,171 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total number of cases to 2,296,102.It reported 194 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total...

Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister

Karnataka Animal HusbandryMinister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021