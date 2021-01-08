BWF hands life ban to three Indonesian players for match-fixing

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday banned three Indonesian shuttlers from all badminton-related activities for life after being found guilty of offences related to match-fixing, match manipulation and betting. According to BWF, eight Indonesian players who knew each other, and competed in lower-level international competitions mostly in Asia up until 2019, breached BWF Integrity Regulations.

"Three of them were found to have coordinated and organised others into being complicit in the behaviour and have been suspended from all badminton related activities for life," BWF said in a statement. Five others were suspended for between six to 12 years and fined between USD 3,000 and USD 12,000 each.

A report by a whistleblower allowed the BWF Integrity Unit to start an investigation and to interview a number of players regarding the matter. All eight players were provisionally suspended in January 2020 until a determination could be made through a hearing process. However, the athletes have the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of the notice of the reasoned decision.

In another case, BWF suspended a Malaysia citizen, who represents an equipment brand that sponsors international players, from all badminton-related activity for life after he approached international players and offered money to manipulate matches. "BWF Integrity Unit had been investigating the individual for a number of years. Due to the nature of the breaches and this person's access to and influence over players his company-sponsored, the IHP suspended the individual from badminton-related activities for life," the BWF said. (ANI)

