Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF hands life ban to three Indonesian players for match-fixing

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday banned three Indonesian shuttlers from all badminton-related activities for life after being found guilty of offences related to match-fixing, match manipulation and betting.

ANI | Kaula Lumpur | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:18 IST
BWF hands life ban to three Indonesian players for match-fixing
BWF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday banned three Indonesian shuttlers from all badminton-related activities for life after being found guilty of offences related to match-fixing, match manipulation and betting. According to BWF, eight Indonesian players who knew each other, and competed in lower-level international competitions mostly in Asia up until 2019, breached BWF Integrity Regulations.

"Three of them were found to have coordinated and organised others into being complicit in the behaviour and have been suspended from all badminton related activities for life," BWF said in a statement. Five others were suspended for between six to 12 years and fined between USD 3,000 and USD 12,000 each.

A report by a whistleblower allowed the BWF Integrity Unit to start an investigation and to interview a number of players regarding the matter. All eight players were provisionally suspended in January 2020 until a determination could be made through a hearing process. However, the athletes have the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of the notice of the reasoned decision.

In another case, BWF suspended a Malaysia citizen, who represents an equipment brand that sponsors international players, from all badminton-related activity for life after he approached international players and offered money to manipulate matches. "BWF Integrity Unit had been investigating the individual for a number of years. Due to the nature of the breaches and this person's access to and influence over players his company-sponsored, the IHP suspended the individual from badminton-related activities for life," the BWF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JB Chemicals gets USFDA nod for generic product

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Loratadine tablets, used to treat allergies, in the American market.The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA has approved compa...

Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 cr

Reliance Capital Ltd RCL, part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has said the total outstanding debt rose to Rs 20,379.71 at the end of December 2020.The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.To...

SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

State Bank of India on Friday announced an interest concession of up to 30 basis points on home loans and a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.The new home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for l...

Plea to withdraw Mangalore electricity supply co's proposal to hike power tariff hike

The Kanara Chamber of Commerceand Industry KCCI has requested Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa to withdraw the proposed hike in electricitytariff by Mangalore electricity supply company Mescom.In a letter to the Chief Minister, KCCI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021