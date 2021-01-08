MS Dhoni binges on strawberry, says 'there won't be any left for market if I keep doing so'

Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's latest love for farming and growing organic vegetables and fruits came to the fore again on Friday as the former India skipper said his love for strawberries might create a shortage of the fruit in the market. The Chennai Super Kings skipper shared an adorable video where he can be seen plucking a strawberry from his own farm in order to satiate his taste buds.

"If I keep going to the farm there won't be any strawberry left for the market," Dhoni captioned the post on Instagram. Last month, Dhoni was named as the captain of ICC Men's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade. The CSK skipper also bagged the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August last year. He had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Dhoni is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition in 2007 in South Africa. In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. (ANI)

