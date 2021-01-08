ICC clears Sri Lanka spinner Dananjaya's reworked bowling action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya can resume bowling in international cricket after deeming his action "legal". "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket," the cricket governing body said in a statement.

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year in September 2019 by ICC. "An Expert Panel studied video footage of Dananjaya's bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19," ICC said.

The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was "within the 15-degree level of tolerance" permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. ICC further said: "To assist the match officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action." (ANI)

