Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC clears Sri Lanka spinner Dananjaya's reworked bowling action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya can resume bowling in international cricket after deeming his action "legal".

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:04 IST
ICC clears Sri Lanka spinner Dananjaya's reworked bowling action
Akila Dananjaya (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya can resume bowling in international cricket after deeming his action "legal". "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket," the cricket governing body said in a statement.

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year in September 2019 by ICC. "An Expert Panel studied video footage of Dananjaya's bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19," ICC said.

The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was "within the 15-degree level of tolerance" permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. ICC further said: "To assist the match officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action." (ANI)

Also Read: South Africa bats its way back into 1st test vs Sri Lanka

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juspay appoints Verizon Business to conduct forensic investigation into data breach

Payment processor Juspay has appointed Verizon Business to conduct an independent forensic Investigation into the cyber-attack the company faced in August last year. It has also roped in PricewaterhouseCoopers PwC to undertake a comprehensi...

Goa's 2nd dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held at 8 hospitals

The second dry run of COVID-19vaccination rollout was conducted in Goa on Friday at eighthospitals, a senior health department official said.While six of the hospitals where the mock drill washeld were government-run, two others were privat...

Tesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV

Tesla Inc launched a cheaper variant of the Model Y, bringing its sports utility vehicles price closer to that of its Model 3 sedan, the electric-car makers least expensive car. The new standard range Model Y is priced at 41,990, only 4,000...

Pakistan's actions against Masood Azhar, Lakhvi ahead of FATF meeting a farce, says India

Actions like arrest order against proscribed terrorist Masood Azhar and conviction of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi have not impressed India. New Delhi sees these actions as a farce attempt to show compliance ahead o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021