Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Easwaran hoping to score 'lots of runs' for Bengal

Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Bengal's batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran said he is hoping to score "a lot of runs" in the competition as he worked on his skills during the preseason.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:11 IST
CAB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Bengal's batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran said he is hoping to score "a lot of runs" in the competition as he worked on his skills during the preseason. "There are a lot of areas I have worked on my batting during the lockdown and preseason. Obviously, getting starts and not being able to convert them does not really feel good as a batsman. I have worked on a few things, on my game, my fitness, and mindset as well. Hopefully this coming season I will just play the way I have been playing for Bengal and get a lot of runs, convert those starts as well," Easwaran said, in a statement, when asked about batting preparation.

Easwaran, who recovered from COVID-19, also talked about his recovery and current situation of his health: "It's been more than a month since I have recovered. I have got a month's time to work on my strength, do my morning sessions and also get in a few practice sessions. I think am feeling really good right now, really excited for the tournament," he said. Bengal is placed with Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Hyderabad in Group B and will begin their Mushtaq Ali campaign against Odisha at Jadavpur University Campus here in Kolkata on Sunday.

When asked about the preparation, Easwaran said: "The preparation has been really great so far. We played Bengal T20 challenge which was a really good preparation just before the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Then we had a camp with Laxman sir coming in and it was a really good camp. We got to learn a lot about our game and about how we can improve on ourselves in T20 cricket. It was great and we have got two more days to go, we will get two more practice sessions tomorrow and the day after. I think we are looking really great for the tournament." Easwaran further stated: "I am one of those guys who is always there for the team and trying to help my teammates and do whatever I can for my team. If there is something my team needs from me I will always be there. Ruku da (Anustup Majumder) is a very experienced player, if there is something he needs from me I am always there for him." (ANI)

