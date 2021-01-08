Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bess ready to stake England claim on spin-friendly wickets

England off-spinner Dom Bess is looking forward to wickets that play to his strengths in Sri Lanka and India over the coming months, though the pitch his side were handed for a practice match on Friday presented a surprise.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:47 IST
Cricket-Bess ready to stake England claim on spin-friendly wickets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England off-spinner Dom Bess is looking forward to wickets that play to his strengths in Sri Lanka and India over the coming months, though the pitch his side were handed for a practice match on Friday presented a surprise. Bess looks set to add to his 10 test caps when the two-match series against Sri Lanka starts in Galle on Jan. 14, with England likely to play two spinners on a traditionally turning wicket.

It is something he is grateful for with all his previous test appearances coming at home and in seamer-friendly South Africa. "I haven't played on many wickets that have suited me and while I have really enjoyed that challenge, it's good that now all eyes will be on the spinners," Bess told reporters on Friday.

"My best ball is good enough and will challenge batters, then it is about having the nous of setting the fields to put them under pressure. "These guys (Sri Lanka) have grown up playing spin and that is why I think it is a great challenge."

Bess was previously part of a spin camp led by former left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and has been going over his notes from conversations with the ex-Sri Lanka captain, who bagged 433 test wickets in 93 matches. "We spoke a lot about bowling on the sub-continent and I still have the voice notes on my phone. It was about how consistent you can be in one area. It has certainly helped me to prepare mentally," he said.

The team started a two-day intra-squad game on Friday, where it was the seamers who shone on a wicket that looked more English than something from the sub-continent. "I would be very surprised if we got that type of pitch (in the tests)," Bess said. "It had a bit of grass on it and the seamers were certainly swinging it.

"It was quite clever from the Sri Lankans with whatever they are doing with this pitch. "But it's also about adapting to the Kookaburra ball and the heat, so it was a really good workout."

England follow the Sri Lanka series with four tests in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021