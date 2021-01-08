Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Villa cleared to face Liverpool in FA Cup but Premier League games in doubt

Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday will go ahead as planned but Wednesday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak in the first-team squad. Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow said 10 first-team players are among 14 positive cases of coronavirus at the club.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:00 IST
Soccer-Villa cleared to face Liverpool in FA Cup but Premier League games in doubt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday will go ahead as planned but Wednesday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak in the first-team squad.

Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow said 10 first-team players are among 14 positive cases of coronavirus at the club. The club are preparing to field a team of youngsters after the entire first-team squad went into isolation.

Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23 coach, is set to take charge in the absence of manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff. "We have obviously been faced with a rather difficult situation," Purslow told Sky Sports.

"In the last six days, we went from no positive tests to 14 positive tests as of early yesterday (Thursday) morning, including I think 10 first-team players. "At that moment, we had to take the decision to get everybody in the first-team squad into isolation."

Purslow said it was too early to judge whether Villa's league games against Spurs on Wednesday and Everton on Jan. 16 will go ahead. "We are now in the hands of the Premier League medical people, Public Health England, and the experts will have to form an opinion as to whether the outbreak has been contained," he added.

"We will wait for the next round of testing this weekend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021