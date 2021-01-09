Tennis-Anisimova tests positive for COVID-19 - report

Tennis-Anisimova tests positive for COVID-19 - reportReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 05:24 IST
American world number 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for COVID-19, Tennis Channel reported on Friday. The 19-year-old has not confirmed the result but she is not competing at the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi.
In an Instagram post on Friday which included a crying emoji, she wrote: "I want to play." The hard-hitting Anisimova is among a crop of rising American women making waves in the sport, a group that includes Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 22, and 16-year-old Coco Gauff.
Anisimova won her maiden tour-level title on the Bogota clay in April 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of 21 six months later.
