Veteran Quiroz earns 2nd career ATP Tour win at Delray Beach

PTI | Miami | Updated: 09-01-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 08:29 IST
Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.

Quiroz led 5-3, lost serve twice and then rallied, dominating the tiebreaker on Friday. The victory was the second career ATP Tour win for the 28-year-old Ecuadorian, who played at the University of Southern California.

Quiroz's uncle, 1990 French Open champion Andres Gomez, played his final ATP Tour match at the inaugural Delray Beach Open in 1993.

In other first-round play, American Christian Harrison swept Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina, 6-4, 6-2, and Bjorn Fratangelo beat fellow American Kevin King 6-2, 6-2.

Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia eliminated Andrej Martin of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, and Cameron Norrie of Britain drubbed J.C. Aragone of the United States.

