Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Serena, Osaka to join top men in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

"These two tournaments are a real coup for South Australia," state Premier Steven Marshall said in a news release. "This is a real show of support for the way that South Australia has managed the COVID-19 pandemic and underlines our ability to attract world-class events." Other warm-up tournaments, including a shortened version of the ATP Cup involving Nadal, Djokovic and Thiem, will be held in Melbourne before the Australian Open. Hundreds of players and entourages will arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 and undergo a mandatory quarantine as part of COVID-19 health protocols for the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:00 IST
Tennis-Serena, Osaka to join top men in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will join Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday.

The "A Day at the Drive" event will take place at the city's Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Jan. 29, a week before the delayed Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley had already flagged that Ash Barty and Simona Halep would be among the eight players involved in the exhibition with U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem now confirmed as the third man.

Adelaide will also host a WTA tour 500 level event, the Adelaide International, in the week after the Australian Open as TA look to give players every opportunity to compete after travelling Down Under and isolating for two weeks. "These two tournaments are a real coup for South Australia," state Premier Steven Marshall said in a news release.

"This is a real show of support for the way that South Australia has managed the COVID-19 pandemic and underlines our ability to attract world-class events." Other warm-up tournaments, including a shortened version of the ATP Cup involving Nadal, Djokovic and Thiem, will be held in Melbourne before the Australian Open.

Hundreds of players and entourages will arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 and undergo a mandatory quarantine as part of COVID-19 health protocols for the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam. The players will be allowed five hours a day outside their hotel rooms to train during their mandatory isolation and Tiley told the Tennis Channel that health regulations would be the same in Adelaide.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald said the Adelaide hotel, with gym facilities, would offer much better accommodation for the players than those on offer in Melbourne. France's Jeremy Chardy, ranked 72nd in the world, was not happy with the decision on the Adelaide tournament and feared that top players isolating in the city would benefit from extra privileges.

"This announcement for the top threes is a bit out of the blue, and it's weird, to put it mildly," Chardy told L'Equipe. "They will even be able to benefit from a gym at the hotel and will be able to do their exercises, which will not count towards the five-hour quota."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fiscal deficit to be 7.5 pc of GDP during current fiscal: Experts

Indias fiscal deficit is expected to be around 7.5 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal owing to moderation in revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis, experts said. This would be a 100 per cent jump from the Budget estimate of ...

Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club. The Dutch defender joined United from Ajaxs academy as a 16-year-old in 2014. He made his debut two years later as...

24-year-old man dead, brother injured after being hit by boulder in UP village

A 24-year-old worker died and his brother was injured after a heavy boulder fell on them while they were engaged in mining activity in a village here, police said on Saturday.Chunnilal 24 and his brother, Matadeen, were working on a hill in...

India ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two Made in India COVID-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing Indias efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology. Today, India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021