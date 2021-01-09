Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Veteran Damjanovic signs for Kitchee with record in sight

Former Montenegro striker Dejan Damjanovic has signed for Hong Kong Premier League champions Kitchee as the veteran forward continues his quest to become the all-time leading scorer in the Asian Champions League. The 39-year-old, who is currently second on the list behind recently retired South Korean forward Lee Dong-gook, will join Kitchee early next month after completing a period in quarantine, the club announced on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:24 IST
Soccer-Veteran Damjanovic signs for Kitchee with record in sight

Former Montenegro striker Dejan Damjanovic has signed for Hong Kong Premier League champions Kitchee as the veteran forward continues his quest to become the all-time leading scorer in the Asian Champions League.

The 39-year-old, who is currently second on the list behind recently retired South Korean forward Lee Dong-gook, will join Kitchee early next month after completing a period in quarantine, the club announced on Saturday. Damjanovic, who won three Korean league titles with FC Seoul, has scored 36 times in the continental championship, one fewer than Lee, and he will line up in this year's competition for his new club.

The 2021 edition of the Asian Champions League has been expanded from 32 to 40 teams and the increase means Kitchee have earned an automatic spot in the group phase following their Hong Kong Premier League title success last year. Damjanovic has never won the Asian Champions League, coming closest in 2013 when he helped FC Seoul to the final, where they lost on the away goals rule over two legs to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The veteran striker spent last season with Daegu FC in South Korea after spells with Suwon Bluewings and Chinese sides Jiangsu Sainty and Beijing Guoan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala lottery overcomes COVID-19 crisis, records increase in weekly ticket sales

The Kerala lotterydepartment has made unprecedented gains in the weekly ticketsales in the state overcoming the crisis triggered by theCOVID-19 pandemic, as the sales soar in the last few months.In November 2020, the per-day sales reached u...

Fiscal deficit to be 7.5 pc of GDP during current fiscal: Experts

Indias fiscal deficit is expected to be around 7.5 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal owing to moderation in revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis, experts said. This would be a 100 per cent jump from the Budget estimate of ...

Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club. The Dutch defender joined United from Ajaxs academy as a 16-year-old in 2014. He made his debut two years later as...

24-year-old man dead, brother injured after being hit by boulder in UP village

A 24-year-old worker died and his brother was injured after a heavy boulder fell on them while they were engaged in mining activity in a village here, police said on Saturday.Chunnilal 24 and his brother, Matadeen, were working on a hill in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021