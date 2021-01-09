Soccer-Man Utd Women boss Stoney apologises for players' trip to Dubai

Left Menu
Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney said she was "deeply sorry" for allowing some of her players to travel to Dubai during the winter break. Players from City and Arsenal had also visited Dubai in recent days. Casey said the break was within government guidelines but acknowledged she had made an error in judgement.

Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney said she was "deeply sorry" for allowing some of her players to travel to Dubai during the winter break. No player from United has tested positive for COVID-19, but their Women's Super League game at Everton on Sunday has been postponed because of an outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City, due to take place on Jan. 13, was postponed following a number of COVID-19 cases reported at City, while Arsenal's home game with Aston Villa on Saturday was also postponed. Players from City and Arsenal had also visited Dubai in recent days.

Casey said the break was within government guidelines but acknowledged she had made an error in judgement. "I said before Christmas that I will always take my players' wellbeing into consideration," Stoney told British media. "I granted permission for my players to go home and see family, and to go away and have a break.

"I'm sincerely sorry for that because the buck stops and starts with me, and I'm responsible for that... I've made an error, I'll look into it and the impact it's had... and I'm deeply, deeply sorry."

