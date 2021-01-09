Tennis-German Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season

Left Menu
German Alexander Zverev will head into the 2021 season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer, the world number seven confirmed on social media.

09-01-2021
German Alexander Zverev will head into the 2021 season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer, the world number seven confirmed on social media. Zverev added former world number three Ferrer to his coaching team around the middle of 2020 and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, where he went down to Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets.

The German picked up two ATP titles in Cologne and also made the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in an encouraging close to the season. "I would like to thank David for the months we have shared, the times on and off the court, wishing him only the best in the future," Zverev wrote on his Instagram account.

"I also want to thank his family for giving me the chance to spend precious weeks with David during these difficult times. I have tremendous respect for the way David played and coaches tennis." Zverev will start his 2021 season at the team-based ATP Cup which will be played at Melbourne Park a week before the Australian Open is held at the same venue from Feb. 8.

"I had to decide by the end of the year; I spoke to Alexander and told him that I preferred not to continue working with him in 2021," Ferrer told tennis website Punto de Break. "There wasn't a particular reason or anything; I just thought the time wasn't right. Everything is fine between us ... I'm not the right person to help Alexander at the moment."

