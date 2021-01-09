Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeBron gets 28, Lakers hold off Bulls 117-115 without Davis

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:27 IST
LeBron gets 28, Lakers hold off Bulls 117-115 without Davis

LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of two injured starters for a 117-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but the UCLA product missed a 17-foot jumper with 4.7 seconds left that would have put Chicago ahead.

Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who have won five of six. James and Harrell led the way as Los Angeles held off the Bulls down the stretch without injured starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

LaVine scored 19 points in the first quarter for the Bulls, who have lost two straight in California following an impressive win at Portland.

Dennis Schröder scored 17 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2:39 to play to put the Lakers up 113-107, but Chicago trimmed the lead to 116-115 on Garrett Temple's 3-pointer with 37 seconds left.

James missed an extra-long 3-pointer to put the game in Chicago's hands, but LaVine missed his contested jumper, and his teammates fumbled the ball out of bounds.

Wesley Matthews had 14 points on four 3-pointers in the 34-year-old newcomer's first start for the Lakers.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored a season-high 23 points and Thaddeus Young had 15 for Chicago.

The Lakers followed up a largely lifeless defensive performance while losing to San Antonio on Thursday with another unimpressive effort in the first half. LaVine went 8 for 8 in a dynamic first quarter, and Carter added 12 points in the third.

TIP-INS Bulls: Otto Porter Jr. didn't return for the second half after experiencing back spasms. He played six minutes. ... The teams meet again Jan. 23 in Chicago. ... Lauri Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono and Chandler Hutchison stayed home from the West Coast trip due to coronavirus protocols.

Lakers: Davis missed his second game of the season, sitting out with a right adductor strain. The superstar big man couldn't get loose during pregame workouts. ... Markieff Morris had 11 points while starting in Davis' place. ... Caldwell-Pope sat out his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle.

PRACTICALLY PERFECTThe teams combined to make their first 30 free throws before James missed with 5:19 to play. Only four games in NBA history have been completed without a missed free throw.

UP NEXT Bulls: At Clippers on Sunday.

Lakers: At Rockets on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara: Cummins

Australia entered the four-match Test series against India determined to make it as hard as possible for Cheteshwar Pujara to score, the home teams pace spearhead Pat Cummins said after his terrific display in the third Test on Saturday.Puj...

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Irans Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain. Foreign companies ...

Mamata agreed to implement PM Kisan scheme as she realised TMC is losing ground: Nadda

BJP national president J P NaddaSaturday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee foragreeing to implement PM Kisan Yojna only after realising thather party is fast losing ground among the farmers in thestate.Nadda, who launched th...

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops: Official sources.

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops Official sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021