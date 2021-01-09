Alpine skiing-American Ford taken to hospital after heavy crash

American skier Tommy Ford was flown to a hospital after suffering a heavy crash in a World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland on Saturday.

Ford, with one giant slalom win in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit, crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course and landing on his head. "@ibeTommyFord is conscious and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation," the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/usskiteam/status/1347869755856871424. "He was talking to emergency responders when they loaded him."

The race resumed after a half-hour pause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)