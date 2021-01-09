The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Defensive Pujara 'bats' India out of match as Australia tighten noose with 197-run lead Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara's singular lack of intent pushed an injury-ravaged India into a deep hole as Australia tightened the noose with a substantial 197-run lead on a forgettable Saturday for the visitors in the third Test here.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-COMPLAINT Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian team players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator here during the third day of third Test against Australia.

SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA I couldn't have done anything better than what I was doing: Pujara Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) ''I couldn't have done anything better than what I was doing,'' senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said, putting up a stout defence of his ultra-defensive batting that came in for heavy criticism on the third day of the third Test against Australia, here.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD INJURIES Jadeja sustains thumb fracture, out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat in 2nd innings Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) Depleted India's injury woes worsened on Saturday with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sustaining a left thumb dislocation and fracture which is likely to rule him out of the final Test in Brisbane, starting January 15.

SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS We were going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara: Cummins Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) Australia entered the four-match Test series against India determined to make it ''as hard as possible'' for Cheteshwar Pujara to score, the home team's pace spearhead Pat Cummins said after his terrific display in the third Test on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PREVIEW Audition before the auction: India's much-delayed domestic season finally gets underway Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) India will witness its first major cricket tournament in the country since the COVID-19 disruption when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins the much-delayed domestic season from Sunday, presenting a platform for the hopefuls to impress before IPL auctions.

SPO-CRI-BORDER-PUJARA Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive than score runs: Border Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara was ''scared to play shot'' and just looked to survive rather than taking the fight to the Australians, former skipper Allan Border said on Saturday, slamming the Indian's batting tactics on day three of the third Test.

SPO-SINDHU Bindra bats for imbibing sports culture in the country Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist and world champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Saturday said it is important to have good coaches, who can understand the mindset of the players and address their specific needs to create more champions.

SPO-CRI-T10-BRAVO T10 can do to cricket what T20 did, feels Dwayne Bravo Abu Dhabi, Jan 9 (PTI) West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo feels the T10 format can bring about a revolution similar to the one that was seen following the advent of T20 cricket more than 15 years ago.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-REFEREE-DECISION AIFF rectifies referee's on-field decision, overturns Fox's red card New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) SC East Bengal defender Danny Fox will be available for Saturday's Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Bengaluru FC as his red card in the 1-1 draw with FC Goa has been overturned by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.

SPO-ILEAGUE-RKFC-PREVIEW Title challengers Real Kashmir FC begin I-League campaign against TRAU Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) A historic IFA Shield triumph in December boosting their confidence, Real Kashmir FC begin their quest for I-League silverware with a match against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), here on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-PREVIEW Chennaiyin FC look for inspiration against Odisha FC to revive ISL campaign Bambolim, Jan 9 (PTI) Woefully out of sorts this season, former champions Chennaiyin FC would look to revive their fortunes when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-MOHAMMEDAN Faisal's strike hands Mohammedan Sporting a winning start in I-League season Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Ali Faisal's second-half strike helped newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting beat debutants Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 as the I-League season got underway here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR-PREVIEW Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters Vasco, Jan 9 (PTI) Managing a decent show in the Indian Super League season so far, Jamshedpur FC would look to break into the top-four in the points table with a win against a struggling Kerala Blasters here on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Elavenil Valarivan, Hriday Hazarika win 10m air rifle T1 trials in women's and men's category New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Reigning world number one Elavenil Valarivan and Assam's Hriday Hazarika emerged winners in the the women's and men's 10m air rifle T1 national selection trials respectively at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-PSL-DRAFT Gayle, Rashid, Steyn among top foreigners for PSL Players' Draft Karachi, Jan 9 (PTI) Big-hitting West Indian batsman Chris Gayle, star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn are among some of the top international players included in the Pakistan Super League Players' Draft which will take place in Lahore on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)