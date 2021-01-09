Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former champions Chennai City beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in I-League

The other Serbian import for Chennai, Elvedin Skrijelj, scored from the spot to level the scores.It took Chennai City five minutes into the second half to take the lead. Vijay Naggapan played a delightful one-two with Demir Avdic to find the back of the net.Vincent Barreto could have levelled the scores once again in the 55th minute when a wayward ball landed at his feet inside the Chennai City box.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:00 IST
Former champions Chennai City beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in I-League

Former champions Chennai City FC defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in their opening match of the I-League here on Saturday.

Vijay Naggapan's 50th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides after Gokulam Kerala's third-minute strike by Dennis Antwi was cancelled out by Elvedin Skrijelj's 26th-minute penalty.

Gokulam Kerala FC wasted no time and took the lead in the third minute with Dennis Antwi firing home from close range following a quick corner.

Chennai City's Singaporean signing Iqubal came close to bagging an equaliser from a freekick in the eighth minute. Shortly after, Philip Adjah could have found the net for Gokulam FC but shot wide of the target from outside of the box.

In the 26th minute, Chennai City's Serbian import Vladimir Molerovic was brought down inside the box. The other Serbian import for Chennai, Elvedin Skrijelj, scored from the spot to level the scores.

It took Chennai City five minutes into the second half to take the lead. Vijay Naggapan played a delightful one-two with Demir Avdic to find the back of the net.

Vincent Barreto could have levelled the scores once again in the 55th minute when a wayward ball landed at his feet inside the Chennai City box. Barreto, however, failed to find the net. Gokulam pressed hard to find the equaliser but Chennai City defended as a compact unit to hold on to the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC doesn't represent Bengali culture, BJP represents it: J P Nadda

Taking a swipe at the TMC foraccusing it of trying to destroy the Bengali culture, BJPnational President J P Nadda on Saturday said Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress never representedthe Bengali culture rather symbolis...

Suriname President proposes visa-free movement of people between India and his country

President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Saturday pitched for free movement of people between India and his country as he favoured greater bilateral trade and cultural ties. In an address at the virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas cele...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup LeBron James, Lakers edge BullsLeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicag...

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021