Match against Osasuna shouldn't have gone ahead: Zidane

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane has slammed the decision of allowing his side's match at Osasuna to go ahead in such extreme conditions.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:12 IST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane has slammed the decision of allowing his side's match at Osasuna to go ahead in such extreme conditions. Spain has been dealing with Storm Filomena, and large swathes of the country have been blanketed in snow. Atletico Madrid's match against Athletic Club was postponed earlier on Saturday, but Madrid had to travel to Osasuna to play their match.

Madrid's plan also got stuck on the tarmac for over three hours and they had to wait for clearance to take off. "We did what we could do on the field but it was not a football match. The conditions were very difficult. Everything that has happened these two days has been very complicated. We do not know when we can return," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"Yes, clearly the match against Osasuna should have been postponed. That is clear. The conditions to play football were not met, which in the end is what everyone wants. As much for us as our opponents," he added. When asked to comment on the Spanish Football Association, Zidane said: "I'm not going to get into these things. We have done what they have told us, we have played and that's it."

"We have to think about recovering even if we don't know if we are going to go to Madrid tomorrow if we are going to return on Monday. And on Wednesday we have another game," he added. Real Madrid is currently at the second position in La Liga standings with 37 points from 18 matches. The side will next take on Alaves in La Liga on January 24. (ANI)

