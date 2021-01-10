Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCA seeks report after Hooda leaves camp alleging misbehaviour by Krunal

Then Krunal came in nets and started misbehaving with me, alleged Hooda.Pandya has not yet reacted to the complaint.Baroda are placed in Elite Group C and are playing their matches in Vadodara along with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:16 IST
BCA seeks report after Hooda leaves camp alleging misbehaviour by Krunal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sought a report from the manager of its senior team after experienced player Deepak Hooda stormed out of the preparatory camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleging ''misbehaviour'' by skipper Krunal Pandya.

The national T20 tournament began on Sunday with multiple matches across the country.

''We are awaiting for the manager's report,'' BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Sunday while confirming that there will be no replacement for Hooda in the 22-member squad, as the players are staying in a bio-bubble.

A senior BCA official also informed that Hooda has checked out of the team hotel.

Hooda, who has played 46 first-class matches, was miffed at the behaviour of Pandya, who has represented India, and sent an e-mail to the cricket body.

''At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara,'' Hooda wrote in the letter to BCA, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

''Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow's game with the permission of head coach Mr Prabhakar. Then Krunal came in nets (and) started misbehaving with me,'' alleged Hooda.

Pandya has not yet reacted to the complaint.

Baroda are placed in Elite Group C and are playing their matches in Vadodara along with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Person wearing uniform in 'malicious' video on farm protest retired in 2018, says Army

After a malicious video over farmers protest by a person in an unauthorised Army uniform circulated on social media, the Indian Army has said that the soldier retired in August 2018. A malicious video over farmers protest, by a retired sold...

Cities key to India's post-pandemic growth: WEF study

Cities have borne the maximum brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak but they will also be key to Indias post-pandemic growth as they account for nearly 70 per cent of the countrys GDP and an average of 25-30 people migrate to cities from rural are...

Basketball-Lin signs G League contract with Santa Cruz Warriors

Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Associations Beijing Ducks and guided ...

Cipla recalls over 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug in US

Drug major Cipla is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration.The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesiu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021