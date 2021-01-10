Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, needs to be dealt with iron fist: Ashwin

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were ejected for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia here on Sunday.Speaking at the end of the fourth days play, Ashwin said the Indian players have faced racism in Sydney earlier too.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:14 IST
Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, needs to be dealt with iron fist: Ashwin
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were ejected for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Speaking at the end of the fourth day's play, Ashwin said the Indian players have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. ''We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist,'' Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd here, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board. Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

Ashwin added, ''In 2011, I didn't know what racism is and how you are made to feel small. And people also join the laugh.'' Australian coach Justin Langer also condemned the unsavoury incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court pulls up Delhi Police for illegally arresting man, demanding money for bailing him out

A court here pulled up the Delhi Police for allegedly arresting a man illegally in a theft case and demanding money from his sister for helping in bailing him out, saying the case appeared to have been solved just to solve it.Additional Ses...

It's like a merit badge: 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours

Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of period romance Bridgerton, says fans rooting for him as the new James Bond is like a merit badge. The actor, whose turn as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series has made him a global heart...

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

A three-day state bird festivaltitled Kalrav will be held from January 15 in Bihars Jamuidistrict to create awareness about birds especially migratorybirds, an official said.The first state bird festival will be organisedbetween January 15 ...

Pashtun rights movement to organise 350-mile march in US highlighting Pak atrocities

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the US in Washington DC against human rights violation of Pashtun people in Pakistan. One of the members of the protest also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021