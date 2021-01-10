Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's a shame, one of my greatest pet hates: Langer after India players racially abused

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:47 IST
It's a shame, one of my greatest pet hates: Langer after India players racially abused

Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday called it a shame and one of his greatest ''pet hates'' after some spectators directed racial abuse at Indian players during the third Test and were expelled from the Sydney Cricket Ground for their behaviour.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day after visiting pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse from a section of the crowd, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

At the end of the day's play, multiple questions were directed at Langer on the issue and the former Australia opener stressed on education.

''I've just read a book called the Fatal Shore, just finished that, about the history of Australia. I've read Stan's book, Australia Day. I've obviously watched the Adam Goodes documentaries, a couple of times over the last few months,'' Langer said.

''It's something the team has been looking (at). We are exploring and learning and being educated. The more you get educated and the more you understand, the more sickening it is when you hear of racial discrimination as has been alleged today. ''It makes you feel very sad that people are subjected to that. And when you started getting educated on what's happened in the history of Australia, as is the path I've been on personally and a number of players are, you can understand why it's so hurtful.'' The unsavoury incident on Sunday came a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC. Reacting to the two episodes of racism against the visiting team in as many days, Langer said it was a shame that such a hard-fought series was tarnished by incidents like these. ''Sorry, it is upsetting and it is disappointing,'' he asserted.

''...it is one of my greatest pet hates in life, that people can think they can come to a sporting event, whether it is cricket or any kind and pay their money and think that they can abuse or so whatever they like.

''I mean, I have hated it as a player, I have hated it as a coach, we have seen in different parts of the world, it is really sad to see this happen in Australia,'' he said.

Langer said it is especially frustrating when the cricket itself has been nothing less than exciting so far.

''I think our series so far has been played in such great spirit, it has been incredible cricket, it has been brilliant to watch on field, it's been really played in good spirit between both the teams.

''It's a shame to see (the series) getting marred by incidents like that we are hearing about today and last night.'' Local media reported that six people were expelled from the SCG by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre when Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over. This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

T10 more exciting format than T20, could be a part of Olympics: Sunil Narine

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine said the T10 format is more exciting than the T20 format, adding that it would be exciting to see cricket being included in the Olympics. Narine, who has taken 390 wickets in T20s, is all set to turn up for ...

DRDO develops multiple products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in deployment against China

By Ajit K Dubey With over 50,000 Indian troops are deployed in Eastern Ladakh to fight against China, the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed multiple products such the Him-Taapak heating devices and snow melter...

Maha CM meets Bhandara fire victims' kin, orders safety audit

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray on Sunday met kin of the newborns who died ina fire at the Bhandara district hospital the day before andsaid orders have been issued for conducting safety audit ofall hospitals in the state.Ten of ...

Parts of UP receive light rain

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021