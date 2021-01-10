Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitch is good to bat on and two gentlemen out there have proved how good they are: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that the 22-yard strip at the SCG has eased considerably and backed two of Indias finest exponents of Test match batting -- Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar Pujara -- to once again come good in a pressure situation.India will need to bat 90 plus overs on the final day of the third Test and score another 309 runs with Pujara and Rahane aiming to save the match by batting out the whole day.The pitch has been quite slow, and it has been good to bat on.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:07 IST
Pitch is good to bat on and two gentlemen out there have proved how good they are: Ashwin
India spinner R Ashwin (Image: BCCI's Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that the 22-yard strip at the SCG has eased considerably and backed two of India's finest exponents of Test match batting -- Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar Pujara -- to once again come good in a pressure situation.

India will need to bat 90 plus overs on the final day of the third Test and score another 309 runs with Pujara and Rahane aiming to save the match by batting out the whole day.

''The pitch has been quite slow, and it has been good to bat on. Infact, the balls that we saw misbehave yesterday, the ones that went up and down, has also kind of come down because of the slow nature of the pitch,'' Ashwin said after the fourth day's play.

The pitch has now been baked in sunshine which wasn't the case on the first day.

''I also think the roller is playing a role. And because the game started off with the pitch not seeing a lot of sun, the wicket is getting better to bat as the sun is belting down on it. ''As a team, behind in the game, like we are, we are hopeful we can put a good performance in the first session tomorrow.'' The first session on day five will be crucial and Ashwin has full faith in Pujara and Rahane's abilities.

''It is very very important that we play a good first session tomorrow,'' Ashwin said. ''A very very ideal and good first session would be to not lose a wicket. These two gentlemen out in the middle have proven through their career how good they are playing this format of the game and playing many good knocks for us. ''Ajinkya has got a hundred at MCG and Puji (Pujara's team nickname) has got a fifty in the first innings. We are all very hopeful that they will put in a good performance.'' When asked if India can get 309 runs in a day, Ashwin added: ''In a Test match, you don't look at the overall score on the final morning and say we must go for a win.

''It just doesn't happen quite so much like it happens in white-ball cricket. There are passages of play in the red-ball game that are much more different and you are playing on a day-five pitch. ''And also sometimes when you play to the merit of the ball, you stay in, sometimes you put yourself in a situation in the last session where you can take an initiative, but you don't go into the morning saying 'chalo hum teen sau bana denge' (let's go, score 300).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident, says Maharashtra CM

In the wake of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 children in a hospital fire in Bhandara district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the investigation of the incident will determine if there was any neg...

Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair high-level meeting tomorrow to review progress of implementation of NEP 2020

By Amit Kumar Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair a high-level meeting with top officials on Monday to review the progress of implementation of New Education Policy NEP 2020, informed ministry sources.A senior official of t...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021